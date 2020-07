Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis passed away Friday. Lewis and fellow minister C.T. Vivian studied nonviolent organizing in Nashville before becoming leaders in the civil rights movement. Erika Chambers Courtesy Nashville Public Library Foundation

Lawmakers honor Rep. John Lewis before he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. Lewis, a civil rights icon, served in Congress for more than three decades. This is scheduled to begin 1:30 p.m. Eastern (12:30 p.m. Central) Monday, July 27.