Coronavirus Daily Podcast: Ventilator Shortages; 6.6 Million New Unemployment Claims

6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, doubling the record-setting numbers from the week before. The rapid increase has overwhelmed state offices.
Ventilators are a scare resource right now. While they are lifesaving for some, NPR’s Jon Hamilton reports when it comes to COVID-19, they do not guarantee survival.
Plus, how to protect essential workers when ordering delivery and going to the grocery store.
Links:
The Indicator’s episode on scarcity in the emergency room on Apple, Spotify and NPR One.
Camila Domonoske’s reporting on grocery store worker safety.