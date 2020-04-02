Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Coronavirus Daily Podcast: Ventilator Shortages; 6.6 Million New Unemployment Claims

A State of Michigan Unemployment Agency office that is currently closed because of coronavirus. The number of new people claiming unemployment totaled 6.6 million, doubling the record set a week earlier according to the Labor Department.Jeff KowalskyAFP via Getty Images

6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, doubling the record-setting numbers from the week before. The rapid increase has overwhelmed state offices.

Ventilators are a scare resource right now. While they are lifesaving for some, NPR’s Jon Hamilton reports when it comes to COVID-19, they do not guarantee survival.

Plus, how to protect essential workers when ordering delivery and going to the grocery store.

