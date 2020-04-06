WPLN News Coronavirus Live Blog: Gov. Lee Announces $10M In Support For Rural Hospitals

Metro officials donned face masks at Monday’s briefing, citing the importance of wearing the protective covering.

This is WPLN’s latest live blog, which will be updated regularly with news on the spread of coronavirus in Tennessee.

A reminder: Public officials are asking people to stay home, wash their hands often, cover their coughs and remain at least 6 feet away from others. Health officials have also begun asking people to wear masks, mostly to keep from spreading their own germs.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest report says 3,633 cases of COVID-19, including 44 deaths and 328 hospitalizations, have been identified in the state. This figure is updated at 2 p.m. each day.

Gov. Lee Announces $10M In Support For Rural Hospitals

Monday, April 6 at 11:24 a.m.

Gov. Bill Lee is earmarking $10 million in grants for small and rural hospitals, his office announced Monday.

The grants come as many such hospitals are facing financial strain due to COVID-19 and the state ban on elective procedures, a main source of revenue for hospitals.

“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19 and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” Gov. Lee said in an emailed statement.

The grants are capped at $500,000 per hospital.

— Meribah Knight

Nashville Officials Don Masks As County COVID Cases Exceed 1,000

Monday, April 6 at 10:20 a.m.

Nashville now has 1,034 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 110 in the past day, officials said at a daily briefing Monday. And there have been 6 deaths linked to the virus.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chair of Metro’s board of health, said 51 of those cases have been hospitalized.

Mayor John Cooper and other officials donned face masks at Monday’s briefing, citing the importance of wearing the protective covering.

Last week, Nashville’s three community testing sites assessed 1,051 people and conducted 623 tests, Dr. Jahangir said. Call 615-862-7777 to be screened.

— Meribah Knight

Waiting On Cash Assistance? Here’s The Number To Call.

Monday, April 6 at 7 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services has established a hotline to help families waiting on cash assistance: 833-496-0661.

Applicants can call to check the status of an application for temporary cash assistance and see how much money they can expect. This is help on top of unemployment benefits.

The amount of assistance depends on the size of the family and comes twice a month an an EBT debit card.

$500 for a household of one or two persons

$750 for a household of three or four persons

$1,000 for a household with five or more persons

To qualify for the money, a family has to have children or an individual can be pregnant. They cannot have more than $2,000. And their lost income also has to be a bit less than the state’s median income.

Single household — $2,696 a month

Household of two — $3,526 a month

Household of three — $4,356 a month

Household of four — $5,185 a month

The online application is available through May 29 for individuals who were employed until March 11 and have since lost their job or at least 50% of their income due to COVID-19.

— Blake Farmer

Calling All Displaced Doctors And Nurses

Sunday, April 5 at 8:30 p.m.

It’s unclear exactly what roles they may be asked to take on and when, but the state has established a way for furloughed doctors and nurses to apply for COVID-response jobs with the state. They’d join the “Tennessee Medical Reserve Corps.”

The site is meant both for people looking for employment and wanting to volunteer, according to a Department of Health spokesperson.

Sign-ups don’t require a clinical background, but that’s the priority right now. The state is looking for displaced workers across many specialties, from doctors to X-ray techs, and even students training in those fields.

Once registered through the site, the state plans to share that information with a staffing agency for hiring and credentialing.

What will they do? The state is building overflow hospitals for non-critical COVID patients in convention space across the state, including 1,600 beds at the Music City Center. So that’s the main way, but details are still being worked out.

— Blake Farmer

Tennessee Police Begin Donning Masks

Sunday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Police in Clarksville are among the first to start wearing cloth face masks following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has changed course on the use of homemade masks and now suggests wearing them, though primarily for the protection of others and not the person wearing it. Health officials are not recommending use of N95 respirators or surgical masks, so those can be saved for medical workers.

“We see this as an additional layer of protection for the public,” Police Chief Al Ansley said in a statement. “We have to approach people, and we want them to feel comfortable about interacting with our officers.”

Ansley says the department is trying to be “proactive.”

Police in the city of Gallatin, which is facing one of the state’s largest localized outbreaks, have also received donations of hand-sewn masks. But right now, officers are not required to wear them and a department spokesperson says they probably won’t be.

— Blake Farmer

Tennessee’s Case Count More Than Doubles Over The Last Week

Sunday, April 5 at 2:15 p.m.

A new week brings sobering new numbers.

The positive cases in Tennessee jumped by 300 on Sunday. And looking back just one week, all of the important metrics have doubled. Fatalities are up six-fold.

Here are the latest numbers as of Sunday:

Positive cases: 3,633

Fatalities: 44

Hospitalizations: 328

Total tests: 45,300

On Thursday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey warned that “April would be a very serious month.” The peak for hospitalizations and fatalities is projected to come during the last week of the month.

— Blake Farmer

