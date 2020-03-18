WPLN News

WPLN News will air a live call-in special today and tomorrow — COVID-19: Hard Questions, Real Answers — hosted by Minnesota Public Radio’s Kerri Miller.

The special will occur over two days at 1 p.m. central Wednesday, March 18 and and 1 p.m. central Thursday, March 19. Audiences across the nation are invited to call in and ask medical and public health professionals their hard questions.

Each show will shine a spotlight on the COVID-19 crisis:

Wednesday, March 18: Kerri is joined by guests from the Mayo Clinic to talk about the science of treating COVID-19 — the challenges medical professionals are facing, what they know about the spread, and their plans for stopping it.

Kerri is joined by guests from the Mayo Clinic to talk about the science of treating COVID-19 — the challenges medical professionals are facing, what they know about the spread, and their plans for stopping it. Thursday, March 19: MPR will partner with WABE in Atlanta, Georgia (home of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for the second hour of the special, centered around public health.

To share your thoughts on the live show, call 800-242-2828. Listener calls will be taken as live only, not pre-recorded.