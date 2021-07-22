Final Hurdle Cleared To Remove Nathan Bedford Forrest’s Bust From Tennessee Capitol

A sign thanking protesters was placed in front of the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest after the state building commission voted to remove the statue from the capitol on July 22, 2021. Paige Pfleger WPLN News

Listen /

The bust of confederate general and KKK grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest will imminently be removed from the Tennessee State Capitol. Advocates cleared the final hurdle Thursday, after decades of protesting and months of jumping through legislative hoops.

Gov. Bill Lee voted along with the majority of the state building commission to move the bust to the Tennessee State Museum.

But the vote was not unanimous: the speakers of the Tennessee House and Senate voted against relocation.

Several different state commissions have voted on the fate of the bust in the last few months, but Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, hopes this is the last.

“It seems like every time we got to the finish line that that finish line has been moved,” Gilmore says. “So, it is my prayer today that we have finally arrived.”

For decades, activists have pushed for the bust’s removal from the capitol, seeing as Forrest was a slave trader and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan, but a 2013 law makes the process lengthy and arduous.

“This certainly is a cumbersome process, and it makes it very difficult to right a wrong,” Gilmore says. “And this clearly is a wrong, for Nathan Bedford Forrest to be in the state capitol.”

The bust’s move to the museum should happen soon, but likely won’t be publicized. Activist Justin Jones has been fighting for its removal since 2015 and came to watch the vote. He says he hopes the bust isn’t removed in the middle of the night, unceremoniously.

“I hope we can all come and see the day when the statue is being brought down,” Jones says. “I hope that Tennesseans can come and see, and we can bring young people to come see … we want them to live in a Tennessee that has symbols that represent multiracial democracy and human rights, and not white supremacist terrorism.”

Before he leaves, Jones places a sign in front of Forrest’s bust that says, “Thank you to all the protesters who made this happen.”