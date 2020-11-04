Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Little, Nabaa-McKinney Still Neck-And-Neck In Race For Nashville School Board

Metro School Board
Metro School Board candidates John Little, left, and Berthena Nabaa-McKinney, right, spoke to voters outside an early voting site last week.Tony GonzalezWPLN News
The Nashville school board representative for the Donelson and Hermitage areas is being chosen today, and partial results as of 8 p.m. show an extremely tight contest.

As of 8:45 p.m., John Little leads over current school board member Berthena Nabaa-McKinney by 703 votes.

Nabaa-McKinney, a former school administrator, was chosen this summer by the Metro Council to finish the term of Anna Shepherd, whose death left the seat vacant.

Little is known for backing charter schools.

The other candidates are retired principal Steve Chauncy, who has worked at six Metro schools over four decades, and Pam Swoner, a Donelson native who has been a teacher and substitute teacher.

