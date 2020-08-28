Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Live Video Stream: The March On Washington 57th Anniversary

The 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream Speech," is set for this Friday, Aug. 28.Rowland SchermanWikimedia Commons
The Rev. Al Sharpton has dubbed the anniversary march on Friday as the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” a name generated from his eulogy at the funeral of slain civilian George Floyd. His death at the hands of police drew people from all over the world into the streets protesting police brutality.

Those expecting to attend include attorney Benjamin Crump, the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and others. They will be convening with Sharpton’s National Action Network, the NAACP and others.

Coverage of the event is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central). You can watch it live here:

