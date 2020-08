Liam James Doyle NPR

A House committee will grill Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over whether there is any political motivation behind recent service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service right as the agency expects to handle tens of millions of mail in ballots this fall.

The proceedings are scheduled to being at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central) on Monday, August 24. Watch them live here: