Middle And West Tennessee Now Under A Tornado Watch

National Weather Service Old Hickory
The National Weather Service office in Old Hickory.Tony GonzalezWPLN News
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of five states — including Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee and parts of Kentucky along the Tennessee border — as more strong weather moves through the region.

The tornado watch affects Davidson County, as well as Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Giles, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywoood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, Marshall, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion, Perry, Robertson, Shelby, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Wayne, Weakley and Williamson counties.

Meanwhile, much of Middle Tennessee remains under a flood watch through Sunday. The National Weather Service says some areas could receive more than 2 inches of rain on ground that’s already saturated. Water levels in area rivers and creeks have also been rising.

The flood watch applies to the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

Isolated strong to severe storms are also possible later today.

