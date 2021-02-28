Middle And West Tennessee Now Under A Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service office in Old Hickory. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of five states — including Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee and parts of Kentucky along the Tennessee border — as more strong weather moves through the region.

The tornado watch affects Davidson County, as well as Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Giles, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywoood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, Marshall, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion, Perry, Robertson, Shelby, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Wayne, Weakley and Williamson counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of AR, KY, MS, MO, TN until 10 PM CST pic.twitter.com/N0L1QDU3Vn — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, much of Middle Tennessee remains under a flood watch through Sunday. The National Weather Service says some areas could receive more than 2 inches of rain on ground that’s already saturated. Water levels in area rivers and creeks have also been rising.

Cumberland River is up. Check local river and creek food stages here: https://t.co/gT7PM5fitg — NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) February 28, 2021

The flood watch applies to the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

Isolated strong to severe storms are also possible later today.