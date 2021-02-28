Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Middle Tennessee Under A Flood Watch As Heavy Rains Continue

National Weather Service Old Hickory
The National Weather Service office in Old Hickory.Tony GonzalezWPLN News
Share:

Much of Middle Tennessee is under a flood watch through Sunday, as another round of heavy rains hits the region.

The National Weather Service says some areas could receive more than 2 inches of rain on ground that’s already saturated. Water levels in area rivers and creeks have also been rising.

The watch applies to the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible later today. Forecasters say there’s also a possibility of isolated tornadoes, though straight-line winds are considered a greater threat.

Filed Under: WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM