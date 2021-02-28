Middle Tennessee Under A Flood Watch As Heavy Rains Continue

The National Weather Service office in Old Hickory. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Much of Middle Tennessee is under a flood watch through Sunday, as another round of heavy rains hits the region.

The National Weather Service says some areas could receive more than 2 inches of rain on ground that’s already saturated. Water levels in area rivers and creeks have also been rising.

Cumberland River is up. Check local river and creek food stages here: https://t.co/gT7PM5fitg — NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) February 28, 2021

The watch applies to the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible later today. Forecasters say there’s also a possibility of isolated tornadoes, though straight-line winds are considered a greater threat.