Nashville Mayor John Cooper Announces City Will Not Have Curfew

After three straight days of city-wide curfews, Nashville residents will not be forced to stay at home tonight.
Mayor John Cooper cites a peaceful demonstration yesterday on the Capitol steps as honoring the “city’s history of nonviolent social change.” More than 100 people gathered outside the legislature for a vigil honoring black lives.
Demonstrators sang and cheered when members of the Tennessee National Guard agreed to put down their shields.
There will be no citywide curfew tonight in Nashville. Yesterday’s peaceful demonstration on the steps of the State Capitol honored our city’s history of non-violent social change. First responders will maintain a presence to protect residents and property.
— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 2, 2020