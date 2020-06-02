Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nashville Mayor John Cooper Announces City Will Not Have Curfew

After three straight days of city-wide curfews, Nashville residents will not be forced to stay at home tonight. 

 Mayor John Cooper cites a peaceful demonstration yesterday on the Capitol steps as honoring the city’s history of nonviolent social change. More than 100 people gathered outside the legislature for a vigil honoring black lives. 

 Demonstrators sang and cheered when members of the Tennessee National Guard agreed to put down their shields.

