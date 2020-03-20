WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio

NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: CA, NY On Lockdown; Mortgage Relief For Some Homeowners

People wearing face masks walk by a closed theatre with a message about staying healthy in Berkeley, California on March 18, 2020.Josh EdelsonAFP via Getty Images

Two of the hardest-hit states order residents to stay home in an effort to fight the pandemic. Plus what the World Health Organization has learned about the coronavirus in the months since it began to spread. And how homeowners could have their mortgage payments reduced or suspended for up to 12 months.

This episode was produced by Gabriela Saldiva, Anne Li, and Brent Baughman, and edited by Beth Donovan.

