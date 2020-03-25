NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: Details Emerge On Senate’s $2 Trillion Rescue Package

WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio

It would be the largest such stimulus package in American history. The Governor of New York says it’s not nearly enough. Plus, NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe reports on the confusion about the Trump administration’s use of the Federal Defense Production Act, and how one ER doctor in Seattle is coping on the front lines of the pandemic.

