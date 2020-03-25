NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: Details Emerge On Senate’s $2 Trillion Rescue Package

Alex Edelman Getty Images

Listen /

It would be the largest such stimulus package in American history. The Governor of New York says it’s not nearly enough. Plus, NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe reports on the confusion about the Trump administration’s use of the Federal Defense Production Act, and how one ER doctor in Seattle is coping on the front lines of the pandemic.

More links:

Sign up for ‘The New Normal’ newsletter

Find and support your local public radio station

Chef Amanda Freitag’s pandemic cooking tips and recipes

This episode was produced by Anne Li, Gabriela Saldivia, and Brent Baughman, and edited by Beth Donovan.