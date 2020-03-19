NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: GOP Senator Raised Virus Alarms Weeks Ago — In Private

Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, pictured here in 2019, warned a small group of constituents on Feb. 27 about the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S., according to a secret recording obtained by NPR. Mark Wilson Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, in a private luncheon, compared the coronavirus to the 1918 flu. NPR’s Tim Mak obtained a secret recording — more of his reporting is here. Plus how nurses are coping in the Seattle region, and why schools are struggling to make informed decisions about keeping kids home from school.

