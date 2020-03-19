WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio

Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: GOP Senator Raised Virus Alarms Weeks Ago — In Private

Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, pictured here in 2019, warned a small group of constituents on Feb. 27 about the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S., according to a secret recording obtained by NPR.Mark WilsonGetty Images

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, in a private luncheon, compared the coronavirus to the 1918 flu. NPR’s Tim Mak obtained a secret recording — more of his reporting is here. Plus how nurses are coping in the Seattle region, and why schools are struggling to make informed decisions about keeping kids home from school.

Check out Life Kit’s episode ‘8 Tips To Make Working From Home Work For You’ here.

Email the show at [email protected].

This episode was edited by Beth Donovan and produced by Gabriela Saldiva, Anne Li and Brent Baughman.

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.