NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: GOP Senator Raised Virus Alarms Weeks Ago — In Private

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, in a private luncheon, compared the coronavirus to the 1918 flu. NPR’s Tim Mak obtained a secret recording — more of his reporting is here. Plus how nurses are coping in the Seattle region, and why schools are struggling to make informed decisions about keeping kids home from school.
Check out Life Kit’s episode ‘8 Tips To Make Working From Home Work For You’ here.
Email the show at [email protected].
This episode was edited by Beth Donovan and produced by Gabriela Saldiva, Anne Li and Brent Baughman.