The nearly empty baggage claim area at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on March 19, 2020. Etha Miller/ Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the pandemic could peak in New York in the next 14-21 days — around the same time President Trump said he’d love to “open” the economy. Plus why the aviation and other transportation industries are lining up for federal bailout money, and a theory about why the virus might be so good at spreading.

This episode was produced by Anne Li, Gabriela Saldivia, and Brent Baughman, and edited by Beth Donovan.