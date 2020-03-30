NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: Social Distancing Extended; Grocery Store Tips

Two weeks ago, President Trump told Americans to stay home for 15 days. On Sunday, he extended that guidance for another month, as the U.S. trails behind other countries on per-capita testing. NPR’s Allison Aubrey reports on a new test expected this week that promises quicker results.
Plus, tips on how to grocery shop safely.
This episode was produced by Anne Li, Gabriela Saldivia, and Brent Baughman, and edited by Beth Donovan.