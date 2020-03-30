NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: Social Distancing Extended; Grocery Store Tips

President Trump listens to Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Sunday. At the same briefing, Trump announced extended social distancing guidelines in effect until April 30. Tasos Katopodis Getty Images

Two weeks ago, President Trump told Americans to stay home for 15 days. On Sunday, he extended that guidance for another month, as the U.S. trails behind other countries on per-capita testing. NPR’s Allison Aubrey reports on a new test expected this week that promises quicker results.

Plus, tips on how to grocery shop safely.

This episode was produced by Anne Li, Gabriela Saldivia, and Brent Baughman, and edited by Beth Donovan.