A message on a sign placed in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, where tourists often line up to take photos, displays a message about social distancing due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus. Ethan Miller Getty Images

Listen /

How do officials weigh the economic cost against the public health benefit? Plus a report from the hardest-hit area of Italy, and a sampling of free things that you had to pay for before the coronavirus.

Planet Money’s episode ‘How To Save The Economy Now’ is here.

Here’s a list of things that weren’t free before the coronavirus from NPR’s Brakkton Booker.

Email the show at [email protected].

This episode was produced by Gabriela Saldivia, Anne Li and Brent Baughman, and edited by Beth Donovan.