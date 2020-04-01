Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: The Mask Debate; Preventing More New York-Sized Clusters

Officials on the White House coronavirus task force have a goal: to limit the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 to 100,000 people. But they say preventing more clusters the size of New York and New Jersey is key.
And with conflicting opinions about who should be wearing masks, NPR’s Allison Aubrey reports new guidance may be coming soon.

Plus, what a 1995 heat wave can teach us about fighting today’s pandemic — and the scientific debate over what could be early symptoms of COVID-19 — a loss of taste and smell.

