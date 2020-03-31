NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: Trump And Governors Mix Messages; Managing Your Mortgage Or Rent

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, messages from President Trump and state governors have been mixed. Meanwhile, New York City has over 40,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, making it the epicenter of the pandemic in America. WNYC reporter Gwynne Hogan visits a Brooklyn hospital on the front lines of the pandemic, and the owner of a restaurant in Manhattan’s Chinatown explains why he closed three weeks ago. Also, tips to help you pay your mortgage or rent if you’ve lost your job.
Links:
Find and support your local public radio station
Rachel Martin’s conversation with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
Life Kit’s guide to receiving financial help during the pandemic on Apple, Spotify and NPR One.