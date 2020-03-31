NPR’s Coronavirus Daily Podcast: Trump And Governors Mix Messages; Managing Your Mortgage Or Rent

The USNS Comfort navy hospital ship arrived in New York March 30, as New York fights the peak of the pandemic that has killed over 2,500 people across the US. The ship will treat non-virus-related patients, helping to ease the burden of hospitals overwhelmed by the crisis. Angela Weiss AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, messages from President Trump and state governors have been mixed. Meanwhile, New York City has over 40,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, making it the epicenter of the pandemic in America. WNYC reporter Gwynne Hogan visits a Brooklyn hospital on the front lines of the pandemic, and the owner of a restaurant in Manhattan’s Chinatown explains why he closed three weeks ago. Also, tips to help you pay your mortgage or rent if you’ve lost your job.

