A shopping center with closed retail stores due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on March 26, 2020. Jeff Kowalsky AFP via Getty Images

Weekly unemployment claims soared last week to nearly 3.3 million and Congress works to finalize a coronavirus relief package. Plus Anthony Fauci talks about the state of testing for Covid-19 in the US, and NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel reports on why more testing is critical. Also, a grocer in Maine reflects on the boredom and anxiety of working through the pandemic.