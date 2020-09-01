‘One Small Step’ Special From NPR And StoryCorps

Hear special program "One Small Step: Courageous Conversations Across A Growing Divide" Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. on 90.3 FM WPLN News. Courtesy NPR & StoryCorps

NPR and StoryCorps have produced a new one-hour special that reflects the potential for public media as a driver of civic dialogue, compassionate listening and national healing. It’s about the importance of conversations between people who have political differences. The special program, One Small Step: Courageous Conversations Across A Growing Divide, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. on 90.3 FM WPLN News.

At this critical moment, StoryCorps and a growing number of public radio stations around the country are inviting people to take One Small Step to better understand those with whom they disagree. Through this unique project, strangers of opposing political views meet one on one to talk about their lives. In this hour-long radio special, host Elise Hu explores whether the simple but courageous acts of talking and listening can act as a potent countervailing force to the national discord.