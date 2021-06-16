Report: Pilot Was Slow To Respond Before Deadly Crash Into Percy Priest Lake

The pilot in the deadly Percy Priest Lake plane crash last month did not promptly respond to two separate air traffic control instructions before the plane went down, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Investigators found the plane made several moves — changing course, climbing and descending — before making a steep turn and plummeting into a shallow portion of the lake.
A fisherman witness described the impact as “straight down.” There’s no indication of an in-flight fire.
The private plane crashed about 2 minutes after takeoff from the airport in Smyrna, killing the pilot and six leaders of the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood.
Divers recovered about two-thirds of the 1982 twin-engine Cessna near the Fate Sanders Recreation Area. It was not equipped to record flight data or audio from the cockpit.