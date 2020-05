When Willie Sims realized his daughter was the only black child in her grade at Lockeland Elementary, it put the neighborhood divide into focus. William DeShazer WPLN News

This season on The Promise, we’re exploring the thorny subject of public education and race. Two public elementary schools just over a mile apart. One is overwhelmingly black and poor, the other is almost exclusively white and well off. What happens when the neighborhood begins to notice?

