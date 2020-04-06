The Promise, Season 2, Is Coming. Here’s A Sneak Peek.

A student heads to class one morning at Warner Elementary. The school has struggled in recent years—low enrollment, dismal test scores, a high-poverty student body. But this year, it’s trying to change all that. William DeShazer for WPLN News

This season on The Promise, we take on one of the most divisive topics in America: public education.

We spend the year at Warner Elementary, a struggling school in East Nashville, Tennessee. Warner’s students are almost all black and almost all poor, despite the fact that the neighborhood is far from it. The school’s test scores are in the doldrums, its enrollment is dropping. But it’s about to embark on one of the most ambitious turnaround efforts in district history.

Will it succeed?

More: Listen to Season 1 now.

The Promise is produced by Meribah Knight, reporter and writer; edited by Emily Siner, Anita Bugg, with additional production help from Tony Gonzalez and Samantha Zern; and sound designed by Meribah Knight with music by Blue Dot Session