Members of Congress are formally counting the Electoral College votes. A group of Republicans are planning to object to the results, citing false claims of widespread voter fraud. President Trump continues to baselessly claim that he won the election rather than Joe Biden, who is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The proceedings are expected to begin Wednesday at around 1 p.m. Eastern (noon Central). You can watch live here: