President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the White House March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong Getty Images

White House officials expect a spike tied to increased testing. Plus a guide to social distancing, a look at the grocery store supply chain, and a suggestion from NPR Music to take the edge off feelings of isolation and stress.

