WPLN News Coronavirus Live Blog: Police Begin Donning Masks

Gallatin Police officers hold up cloth masks donated to the department. courtesy Gallatin Police via Facebook

This is WPLN’s latest live blog, which will be updated regularly with news on the spread of coronavirus in Tennessee.

A reminder: Public officials are asking people to stay home, wash their hands often, cover their coughs and remain at least 6 feet away from others. Health officials have also begun asking people to wear masks, mostly to keep from spreading their own germs.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest report says 3,633 cases of COVID-19, including 44 deaths and 328 hospitalizations, have been identified in the state. This figure is updated at 2 p.m. each day.

Tennessee Police Begin Donning Masks

Sunday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Police in Clarksville are among the first to start wearing cloth face masks following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has changed course on the use of homemade masks and now suggests wearing them, though primarily for the protection of others and not the person wearing it. Health officials are not recommending use of N95 respirators or surgical masks, so those can be saved for medical workers.

“We see this as an additional layer of protection for the public,” Police Chief Al Ansley said in a statement. “We have to approach people, and we want them to feel comfortable about interacting with our officers.”

Ansley says the department is trying to be “proactive.”

Police in the city of Gallatin, which is facing one of the state’s largest localized outbreaks, have also received donations of hand-sewn masks. But right now, officers are not required to wear them and a department spokesperson says they probably won’t be.

— Blake Farmer

Tennessee’s Case Count More Than Doubles Over The Last Week

Sunday, April 5 at 2:15 p.m.

A new week brings sobering new numbers.

The positive cases in Tennessee jumped by 300 on Sunday. And looking back just one week, all of the important metrics have doubled. Fatalities are up six-fold.

Here are the latest numbers as of Sunday:

Positive cases: 3,633

Fatalities: 44

Hospitalizations: 328

Total tests: 45,300

On Thursday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey warned that “April would be a very serious month.” The peak for hospitalizations and fatalities is projected to come during the last week of the month.

— Blake Farmer

