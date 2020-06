Activists and community members gather at Nashville's Public Square Park calling for Nashville's police department to be defunded. Ambriehl Crutchfield WPLN News

A nationwide movement has erupted in recent weeks, calling for drastic changes in law enforcement. These systemic issues aren’t new. WPLN News is launching a new podcast, Deadly Force, which investigates how officers are trained to use force, as well as the role of race in policing.

Listen to the new trailer:

Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.