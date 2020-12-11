Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

WPLN News Partners With Report For America To Cover Environmental Issues In Middle Tennessee

WPLN News and Report for America are partnering to expand coverage of the environment in Middle Tennessee.Tony GonzalezWPLN News
WPLN News is expanding its coverage of environmental issues in Middle Tennessee, thanks to a new partnership with Report for America that begins in the summer of 2021.

The organization is one of 200 newsrooms that will work with Report for America next year. The partnership builds on a relationship that began last year with the establishment of a criminal justice beat.

Report for America is a national service organization that places talented journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities. WPLN News’ coverage of the environmental will focus on rural and suburban communities, as well as socioeconomic and racial inequity. A job posting is coming soon.

