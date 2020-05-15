WPLN News Receives Regional Murrow Award For Excellence In Sound

Listen /

WPLN News Political Reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán has been honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The story, about mariachi in schools, has won “Excellence In Sound” in Large Market Radio, Region 8.

Selected from a record of more than 5,000 entries, these regional winners represent the best in local broadcast news.

Regional winners will go on to compete in the national round, which also includes digital news organization and network competitors.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

See the complete list of regional winners.