16 And Up Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine In Nashville, Thanks To Bump In Pfizer Shipment

Cars pull into the parking lot at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, where the COVID vaccine is being administered and where recipients can park in the adjacent garage for free. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Anyone 16 or older can now register for a COVID vaccine appointment in Nashville, according to an announcement Wednesday morning from the Metro Public Health Department. The city had planned to make the move April 5 but benefited from an unexpected increase in supply from the state.

An official with the Tennessee Department of Health says the state received a one-time 20% bump in Pfizer doses this week, and most of it is going to Nashville since the city had the cold storage capacity. Davidson County has also had more demand for doses than most of the state.

Nashville residents can schedule appointments here or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Spanish language line is 615-326-9986.

Davidson County was one of the only places in the state that had not yet dropped all restrictions on who can get the vaccine. At this point, appointments are available to anyone statewide.

Many states in the South have dropped all limits as they try to increase demand for shots, which has been waning regionally compared to the rest of the country.