1981, Part Four

We’ll be careening back to 1981 when, among other things: “The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island” airs on TV; “Raiders of the Lost Ark” premieres; the rock group Steely Dan disbands; the song “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes hits number one; Larry Holmes TKO’s Leon Spinks for the heavyweight boxing title; Pope John Paul II is the victim of an assassination attempt, and songs by the Goins Brothers, Bill Harrell, and Hot Rize light up Bluegrass airwaves.

  • John Hartford: “Sail Away Ladies” / “Up On the Hill” from Catalogue(Flying Fish)
  • The Goins Brothers: “Dirty Dishes Blues” from At Their Best(Old Homestead)
  • Bill Grant & Delia Bell: “Rollin’” from Rollin’(Rebel)
  • Bill Harrell & the Virginians: “The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore” from The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore(Leather)
  • The Goins Brothers: “Sopping the Gravy” / “Old Reuben” from At Their Best(Old Homestead)
  • The Hee Haw Gospel Quartet: “Where Could I Go But To the Lord” from The Hee Haw Gospel Quartet(Hee Haw)
  • High Ground: “Bicycle Song” from Bending the Moment(Redbud)
  • David Holt: “It Just Suits Me” from It Just Suits Me(June Appal)
  • Honeytree: “Heaven’s Mountain Band” from Growing Up – Honeytree’s Best(Myrrh)
  • Helen Hoskins & Home Grown Grass: “Whiskey Is the Devil” from I Like That Kinda Carryin’ On(Old Homestead)
  • Hot Rize: “Land of Enchantment” / “Radio Boogie” from Radio Boogie(Flying Fish)
  • The Hotfoot Quintet: “What’s the Matter With the Mill” from Barbecue On Broadway(Wildebeast)
  • The Hotmud Family: “Meat and Potatoes” / “Stuff Like That” from Meat and Potatoes and Stuff Like That(Flying Fish)
  • The Hotfoot Quintet: “Dolphins On the River” from Barbecue On Broadway(Wildebeast)

