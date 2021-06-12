1981, Part Four

Listen /

We’ll be careening back to 1981 when, among other things: “The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island” airs on TV; “Raiders of the Lost Ark” premieres; the rock group Steely Dan disbands; the song “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes hits number one; Larry Holmes TKO’s Leon Spinks for the heavyweight boxing title; Pope John Paul II is the victim of an assassination attempt, and songs by the Goins Brothers, Bill Harrell, and Hot Rize light up Bluegrass airwaves.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST