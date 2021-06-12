1981, Part Four

We’ll be careening back to 1981 when, among other things: “The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island” airs on TV; “Raiders of the Lost Ark” premieres; the rock group Steely Dan disbands; the song “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes hits number one; Larry Holmes TKO’s Leon Spinks for the heavyweight boxing title; Pope John Paul II is the victim of an assassination attempt, and songs by the Goins Brothers, Bill Harrell, and Hot Rize light up Bluegrass airwaves.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- John Hartford: “Sail Away Ladies” / “Up On the Hill” from Catalogue(Flying Fish)
- The Goins Brothers: “Dirty Dishes Blues” from At Their Best(Old Homestead)
- Bill Grant & Delia Bell: “Rollin’” from Rollin’(Rebel)
- Bill Harrell & the Virginians: “The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore” from The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore(Leather)
- The Goins Brothers: “Sopping the Gravy” / “Old Reuben” from At Their Best(Old Homestead)
- The Hee Haw Gospel Quartet: “Where Could I Go But To the Lord” from The Hee Haw Gospel Quartet(Hee Haw)
- High Ground: “Bicycle Song” from Bending the Moment(Redbud)
- David Holt: “It Just Suits Me” from It Just Suits Me(June Appal)
- Honeytree: “Heaven’s Mountain Band” from Growing Up – Honeytree’s Best(Myrrh)
- Helen Hoskins & Home Grown Grass: “Whiskey Is the Devil” from I Like That Kinda Carryin’ On(Old Homestead)
- Hot Rize: “Land of Enchantment” / “Radio Boogie” from Radio Boogie(Flying Fish)
- The Hotfoot Quintet: “What’s the Matter With the Mill” from Barbecue On Broadway(Wildebeast)
- The Hotmud Family: “Meat and Potatoes” / “Stuff Like That” from Meat and Potatoes and Stuff Like That(Flying Fish)
- The Hotfoot Quintet: “Dolphins On the River” from Barbecue On Broadway(Wildebeast)