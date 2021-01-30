1982, Part One

We’ll be embarking on the first of several jaunts back to 1981 when, among other things: Ronald Reagan is inaugurated as the 40th President; the Iranian hostages return home after 444 days in captivity; boxer Leon Spinks is mugged with his assailants taking even his gold teeth; Hill Street Blues premieres on NBC; the movie Ordinary People starring Robert De Niro and Mary Tyler Moore wins a Golden Globe award; and James Bailey, Berline, Crary and Hickman; Big Timber Bluegrass, Blue Velvet and the Bluegrass Album Band put some real zing into the bluegrass airwaves.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Red Allen: “She’s Country” from Family and Friends(Folkways)
- Bobby Atkins, Frank Poindexter & Tony Rice: “Mary’s Gone” from1968 Session(Old Homestead)
- James Bailey: “Never Get to Hold You In My Arms Again’ from Genesis I(Heritage)
- Burke Barbour: “Land of Plenty” from Land of Plenty(Heritage)
- Audrey Barger & the Audrey Barger Band: “Oh the Pain of Loving You” from Singing Songs of My Childhood(AB)
- Berline, Crary & Hickman: “Dusty Miller” from Berline, Crary & Hickman(Sugar Hill)
- Smiley Bates: “Red River Valley’ from 5 String Banjo Bluegrass(Condor)
- Big Timber Bluegrass: “Broken Home For Sale” from Country Convoy(A&O Productions)
- Big Timber Bluegrass: “Little Pedro” from Still Truckin’ Along(A&O Productions)
- Blue Velvet: “That Great Bluegrass Show” from That Great Bluegrass Show(Old Homestead)
- The Bluegrass Album Band: “Blue Ridge Cabin Home” from The Bluegrass Album(Rounder)
- Big Timber Bluegrass; “High Country” from The Fiddle and the Five(A&O Productions)
- The Bluegrass Alliance: “Don’t Cry Blue” from The Bluegrass Alliance(Old Homestead)
- The Bluegrass Brigade: “Happy I’ll Be” from Happy I’ll Be(Ozark Opry)
- The Bluegrass Cardinals: “Where Rainbows Touch Down” from Where Rainbows Touch Down(CMH)
- Bluegrass Incorporated: “Back On My Mind” from Country Grass(Atteiram)
- Berline, Crary & Hickman: “Bonaparte’s Retreat” from Berline, Crary & Hickman(Sugar Hill)