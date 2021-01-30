1982, Part One

Listen /

We’ll be embarking on the first of several jaunts back to 1981 when, among other things: Ronald Reagan is inaugurated as the 40th President; the Iranian hostages return home after 444 days in captivity; boxer Leon Spinks is mugged with his assailants taking even his gold teeth; Hill Street Blues premieres on NBC; the movie Ordinary People starring Robert De Niro and Mary Tyler Moore wins a Golden Globe award; and James Bailey, Berline, Crary and Hickman; Big Timber Bluegrass, Blue Velvet and the Bluegrass Album Band put some real zing into the bluegrass airwaves.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST