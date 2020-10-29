2.1M And Counting: Final Day Of Early Voting Pads Record Turnout In Tennessee

Lines extended through the parking lots at Putnam County's early voting sites on Thursday afternoon. Sergio Martinez-Beltran WPLN News

More than 2.1 million Tennesseans have already cast their ballots during early voting in the 2020 election, shattering the previous record by 38%.The total includes absentee ballots that have been received at election offices.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, every county has seen more absentee and in-person early voters than ever, heading into the final day on Thursday.

“I wanted to do it early because the day of the election, there’ll be a lot of long lines,” early voter Keith Luster said. “Plus we’re going through the pandemic. And just trying to maintain social distance and stay healthy and safe.”

Election Day turnout on Tuesday is expected to be high, though some local administrators expect a much larger share of voters will cast their votes early or by mail this year.

Absentee ballots must be received at election offices by the time the polls close on Tuesday. In Nashville there’s a drop off box to expedite the delivery process at the post office that shares the building with the Frist Art Museum at 901 Broadway.