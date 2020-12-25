911 Lines And Flights Interrupted By Blast Damage To Nashville AT&T Facility

The tall red building in this photo is an AT&T transmission facility on 2nd Avenue North that was damaged in downtown Nashville on Friday. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Updated 6:00 p.m. Central

Law enforcement agencies around Nashville and as far away as Knox County and Kentucky, are reporting their 911 lines are down. Most flights out of Nashville International Airport are taking off while others continue to be delayed. AT&T tells WPLN News it’s still working to restore services.

The explosion of a recreational vehicle in downtown Nashville this morning damaged an AT&T transmission facility on 2nd Avenue North. Customers around the region are now experiencing outages.

Roughly 24 counties and local municipalities in Middle Tennessee and some eastern parts of the state are experiencing outages, including Sumner, Putnam, Coffee and Franklin.

Maureen Culberson is the Executive Director of the Tennessee Emergency Number Association, which supports emergency response teams throughout the state. She says most places are using their contingency plans in hopes of preventing service delays.

“The 911 Professionals on duty will have to ask additional questions so the callers’ location can be verified,” she tells WPLN News. “This is more time-consuming and callers get upset thinking that they aren’t getting the emergency service they need. In some agencies, the 911 phone will ring, but nobody is on the line.” Culberson has worked in emergency response since 1988 and says she’s never seen an outtage this widespread.

A list of alternative phone lines for residents appears at the bottom of this post.

A spokesperson for AT&T says the company is “in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service.”

At 2:22 p.m., Nashville’s airport said it expected about an hourlong flight suspension.

✈️ TRAVEL ALERT: Due to telecommunications issues associated with this morning’s incident in downtown Nashville, FAA has temporarily halted flights out of BNA. We expect the issues to be resolved & anticipate service to resume by 3 pm CT. An update will be provided by 3:30 pm CT. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 25, 2020

A tourist staying downtown, Weldon Miller, was startled by the blast early this morning.

“Thought it was a loud clap of thunder. Looked outside. It was nice and clear. Started hearing all the sirens,” he told WPLN News.

Now he’s considering cutting the trip short and driving back to Dallas. He’s not sure if he can easily find a place to eat — and his cell service was out.

“AT&T is completely out. We had it earlier and about 2 hours ago we lost it.”

Earlier, Nashville WeGo suspended all bus service as a precautionary measure to help law enforcement. The service said it would help downtown customers in other ways, with service expected to resume Saturday.

Law enforcement believe the blast this morning from an RV was intentional. A spokesperson from Nashville police says verbal warnings were issued from the vehicle before it detonated. The explosion sent three people to the hospital and charred several cars and damaged blocks of historic 2nd Avenue in downtown.

Alternative emergency lines

Authorities experiencing 911 outages are sharing alternative phone lines. They include:

Williamson County: 615-790-5550

La Vergne: 615-471-1103

Smyrna: 615-930-2067

Murfreesboro: 629-201-5056

Rutherford County Sheriff: 615-546-5793

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services: 615-546-5801

Middle Tennessee State University: 615-898-2424

Middle Tennessee Electric: 615-571-0297

Overton County - 931-871-0292 Pickett County - 931-871-0292 Cannon County - 615-563-4322 Mt. Juliet - 615-406-5849 Gallatin - 615-561-2080 Sumner County - 615-712-4335 Putnam County - 931-261-6219 Brentwood - 615-371-0160 Springfield - 615-384-8422 ext 3 Goodlettsville - 615-851-2216 Clay County - 931-243-3266 Cumberland County - 931-484-2203 DeKalb County - 615-215-3000 Fentress County - 931-752-0911 Jackson County - 931-239-7524 Smith County - 615-735-2121 Trousdale County - 615-374-3994 White County - 931-738-7111 Trigg Co, KY - 270-522-4636 Christian Co, KY - 270-852-2731 Calloway Co, KY - 270-753-3151

This is a developing story that will be updated.