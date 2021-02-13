A Decision To Cancel This Spring’s Mule Day Festival Divides Maury County

Mule Day has been one of Middle Tennessee's most popular festivals. It draws crowds, as well as politicians like Rep. Scott DesJarlais, who appeared in 2019. WPLN News (File)

For the second year in a row, Mule Day in Columbia, Tennessee is cancelled. The decision is controversial among community members who are still hoping to find another way to celebrate.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder says the decision to cancel the beloved Maury County event was more difficult in 2020 than it was this year. Back then, there were only five people in the regional medical center with COVID-19.

He says the numbers made the decision for city leaders this year: There were about 45 patients in the regional hospital with COVID, and over 150 community members have died.

“I don’t think we are yet to a point where we can with good faith say that it is now safe to welcome close to 200,000 people to our community,” Molder says. “Certainly to me it seems to be a little bit of a slap in the face to our medical providers.”

Opponents of the decision planned a protest in Columbia Saturday to oppose the cancellation and to propose alternatives. Mayor Molder says he would be in favor of a postponement, but the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club, which puts on the event, wanted to cancel instead. Several vendors already backed out over safety concerns.

He says he understands the community’s desire to come up with alternative ways to celebrate, but that it just isn’t a proper Mule Day without the big parade through town, or the crowds.

“We knew there was going to be pushback either way,” Molder says. “If we had said we support and endorse going forward with Mule Day, I dare say we would have received just the amount of pushback as we are receiving now.”