A Nashville Testimonial And The Surge In Unemployment  

As tens of thousands of Tennesseans file for unemployment, many are stuck in limbo — unable to find new work during a time when few places are hiring, and residents are told to shelter in place.

Andrea Howat works as a tour manager in Nashville. As part of our new series “Dispatches from Quarantine,” Howat sent WPLN News a voice message about losing work and trying to find some sanity amidst the stress of coronavirus.

Hi, my name’s Andrea. I’m 35 and I work in the music industry. Right now, all tours are indefinitely cancelled at least for the next 8 weeks, probably longer. So all of these people that I’ve worked with, all these crew people are now immediately out of jobs. So it’s very, very stressful for a lot of people in that industry as — well as several other industries that we know of. One bright spot from my week is that my friends and I took a social distancing walk in the park, in Centennial Park. We made sure to stay at least 6 feet away from each other and I made a playlist. And we kind of walked and galloped and danced around the park and looked like idiots. But I think it made us feel better to be outside and to be moving and to feel together, even though we weren’t touching in any way. And we probably looked like a bunch of idiots and hopefully made people feel better along the way.

And just a note that public parks and green spaces in Nashville are still open, although playgrounds, dog parks and picnic shelters are temporarily closed.

