After The Nashville Bombing, One Man Salvages What He Can From His Home And Hub For Black Artists

The lobby of Lofts at 160 seen from Second Avenue two weeks after the Christmas Day bombing less than a block away, which heavily damaged the residential complex.
The lobby of Lofts at 160 seen from Second Avenue two weeks after the Christmas Day bombing less than a block away, which heavily damaged the residential complex.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News
Residents within the blast zone of the Christmas Day bombing were allowed back into their buildings last week to collect their things.

Mariyo Deon was one such resident. He led the way up to his place in the echoey concrete stairwell of Lofts at 160 less than a block from the bomb site. He had a game plan for his 10-minute stop at the ruined loft he hadn’t seen since Christmas morning. Forget the equipment for his hip-hop music production, he said, he was only interested in items with sentimental value.

“A lot of the stuff that I really want to get today is my son’s stuff. So like, I had his baby shoes; his first baby shoes and my first baby shoes — they were tied and hanging, and so there’s a lot of those things I want to get.”

Also his own high school yearbooks, degrees, well-worn novels — the things that make a house a home.

Mariyo Deon leads the way into his apartment at the Lofts at 160, which is still filled with water two weeks after the Christmas Day bombing. He emerged several minutes later with a half-drenched coat, a box of books and a toddler-sized bike.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Deon’s friend, Darrius Hall, wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning, and Christmas was no exception. So, he was up, scrolling through his phone, when everything changed with a loud blast.

“And, as I’m laying there, I hear the biggest boom that I have ever heard and a shake more intense than any earthquake, and the structure of the apartment, the wood beams, all of it is on me,” Hall said.

The wood beam and insulation that fell from Mariyo Deon’s ceiling onto his houseguest, Darrius Hall, the morning of the bombing.Courtesy of Mariyo Deon

Hall had slept on Deon’s floor that night since the holiday snow left the roads dangerously icy.

Deon was in his bedroom, awoken by pipes in the ceiling crashing through and spraying him with fire hydrant intensity.

“So, you can’t really smell. You can’t breathe. You couldn’t see, and the floor is filled with water,” Deon said. “I don’t have on socks and shoes. There’s glass.”

The duo had done disaster cleanup work with Gideon’s Army, but like so many in the building, they assumed it was something within its four walls — like, a gas explosion. No one was uttering the words “bomb,” when the neighbors all walked out of their apartments that morning in a daze.

Two weeks later, Deon swung the door open to the third floor and the immediate sound of rushing water. Carefully walking on the pieces of the shattered atrium — once the crown jewel of the historic building — he passed neighbors’ open apartments where Christmas trees still sat in living rooms, with unopened gifts under them, frozen in a time before the destruction.

“I had, I want to say, one of the best views in Nashville, I thought. And only because it made my son smile,” Deon said. “He woke up every morning before he’d go to school, and he’d say, ‘Daddy, stadium! The stadium! Look at the stadium!'”

It was luck that Deon’s 3-year-old son wasn’t there. He had a playdate Christmas Eve and stayed at his mom’s afterward.

But, the loft wasn’t just Deon’s family home. It was also where he, Hall and their circle of Black artist friends locally congregated. Deon moved downtown to plant a flag in the white-dominated neighborhood.

“That is what the purpose of being downtown was, to create ownership for the Black creative here in Nashville.”

As the city rebuilds, Deon hopes they’ll use this opportunity to feature Black artists more. He says, there’s no reason not to include a statue to the Fisk Jubilee Singers, for example, who are why Nashville is even called “Music City.” And, Deon told his building, no matter how long it takes to come back, put his name at the top of the list for another apartment.

He wants to give his son that familiar view and his fellow artists a safe space once more.

Darrius Hall, left, and Mariyo Deon both stand on the corner of First Avenue and Broadway after going inside the Lofts at 160 on Jan. 5. It’s in the 40s, and they’re looking forward to getting out of the cold since their shoes got wet after wading through the few inches of water in Deon’s destroyed apartment.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

