All 21 of the Davidson County inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that 31 other inmates remain under some form of quarantine restriction.

During the pandemic, nine jail employees have tested positive and six are already back at work.

The city’s jail confirmed its first case at the start of April. The jail population has declined during the pandemic, but has risen a bit in the past two weeks to 973 inmates.