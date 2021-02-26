‘All Things Considered’ Special Excerpt: Monday, March 1

On June 28, 2018, a gunman blasted his way into the offices of a small newspaper, the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. Five staff members were killed. Mass shootings are increasingly common, but we rarely hear about the long-term toll on survivors.

NPR’s Chris Benderev has spent the past two years with the staff of the paper, documenting their traumas and their triumphs for a new, four-part series on NPR’s Embedded podcast. On March 1, All Things Considered airs an excerpt of this reporting, taking listeners to the day of the shooting, as surviving staff try to cope by doing what they do best: putting out the next day’s paper.

NOTE: This story includes details of the shooting that may be disturbing to some listeners.

