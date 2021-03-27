Another Round Of Severe Weather Hits Middle Tennessee, Knocking Out Power For Thousands

Forecasters predict heavy rains through Sunday, raising the possibility of flash flooding. National Weather Service

Severe thunderstorms swept into Middle Tennessee early Saturday morning, knocking out power for thousands and bringing the threat of flash flooding to the region.

As of 8:35 a.m.: Nashville Electric Service says more than 16,000 customers have lost electricity. Middle Tennessee Electric reports more sporadic outages, with about 270 customers out of service, while Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation says just over 100 have lost power.

Lightning also damaged the receivers for WPLN News, taking it off the air. Listeners can find periodic updates on WNXP 91.1.

The National Weather Service has not issued tornado watches or warnings for the region, but it has issued a flash flood watch that will be in effect until Sunday evening. Forecasters predict 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall on ground that is already saturated from earlier storms. Some places could receive as much as 5 inches.

Another round of hail is also possible.