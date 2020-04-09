Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Another Tennessee Prison Confirms An Employee Case

Another Tennessee prison is reporting an employee with COVID-19 and taking steps to stop it from spreading.

The state says a contractor at the Northwest Correctional Complex, in Tiptonville in Western Tennessee, may have exposed five inmates. They have not showed symptoms, but are in quarantine. Additional staff are being screened as well.

The Tennessee Department of Correction reported a similar sequence at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, where a non-state employee was positive and three inmates were quarantined.

In addition, one inmate from the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County tested positive while at a medical facility for an unrelated matter.

State prisons have suspended visitation, including legal visits, to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A detailed FAQ is available online.

