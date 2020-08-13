Anti-Protest Bill Passes Tennessee Legislature, Heads To Gov. Lee’s Desk

The measure, which enhances penalties for assaulting first responders, had two provisions which caused disagreement between the lawmakers, including the Republican supermajority. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

A measure backed by Gov. Bill Lee that sets new sentences for protesting — including making it a felony to stay overnight on state property — has passed the Tennessee General Assembly.

It’s now headed to Lee’s desk after being approved Wednesday night by the Republican-led legislature. The governor is expected to sign it.

The bill comes in response to ongoing overnight protests against a bust of Confederate General and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest. State troopers have repeatedly arrested the few dozen demonstrators gathered outside the Tennessee State Capitol but have not succeeded in getting the protesters to disperse.

Camping on state property without authorization has been made a crime since the Occupy Wall Street movement nearly a decade ago. The Tennessee Senate favored simply adding a requirement to pay restitution and clean up any mess that was made.

But House lawmakers insisted on making camping on public property a Class E felony, with up to six years in prison.

Well, camping on state property will now lead to felony punished by range of 1 to 6 years in prison and up to a $3,000 fine. And bonus penalty for exercising your protest rights in an unapproved manner: you lose your voting rights. — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) August 12, 2020

Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers raised issues with that provision as a whole, claiming that it was confusing and would criminalize a family laying down a blanket at state property.

Earlier in the day, Bell had warned about the charges staying “off of some young passionate person who made a mistake” and ends up charged with a felony.

According to the final version, camping means laying down a blanket, sleeping bag or any other bedding material, or erecting a tent or a canopy from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those who violate the provisions would have to spend at least 12 hours in jail without bond.

Claims of violence

Supporters of the law said law enforcement agencies still have the discretion to make a decision whether to arrest and charge someone. Throughout the debate, Republicans kept bringing up the potential violence and rioting, but they did not make clear how camping on state property is a show of violence.

The measure also enhances penalties for assaulting law enforcement.

“You can’t protest and riot. Those are two different things,” said bill sponsor Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon. “Violence, intimidation, threats are not allowed in our system.”

Republican lawmakers did draw the line at one provision. Originally, the measure would have authorized the Tennessee Attorney General to overrule local prosecutors if they chose not to pursue charges. But lawmakers dropped that provision.

Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, opposed the measure. She warned her colleagues about the law’s impact and that it could show the legislature was “on the wrong side of history.” Gilmore said this measure will squash people’s right to free speech and the right of people to peaceably assemble.

“The majority of these protesters have been peaceful,” Gilmore said in a committee discussion. “90% of those kids are young kids, 90% are white kids. This protest and this movement is different than the one in the ’60s.”

The measure will become effective upon being signed into law.