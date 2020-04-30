Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Arts and Business Council Launches Artist Relief Fund

Artists who have lost income to canceled performances, layoffs or furloughs in recent months might be able to get a small part of that back.

The Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville announced its new Artist Relief Fund will grant up to $500 to artists to help compensate their losses due to the March 3 tornadoes or COVID-19.

The council has raised $34,000 for the fund and is still seeking donations.

Applications are open to self-employed artists or those working for nonprofits, and the first round will close May 1. Applications are available here.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates Tagged With: ,

Related Posts

Nashville Discovers It Underfunded Its Public Art Program

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.