Arts and Business Council Launches Artist Relief Fund

Artists who have lost income to canceled performances, layoffs or furloughs in recent months might be able to get a small part of that back.

The Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville announced its new Artist Relief Fund will grant up to $500 to artists to help compensate their losses due to the March 3 tornadoes or COVID-19.

The council has raised $34,000 for the fund and is still seeking donations.

Applications are open to self-employed artists or those working for nonprofits, and the first round will close May 1. Applications are available here.