As Coronavirus Roars Back, Tennessee Far Surpasses One-Day Record With 1,410 New Cases

Drive-thru testing has been offered in much of the state, including this site in Shelby County. Memphis and Nashville have led the state in cases, though many other counties are now seeing new surges including Wilson and Rutherford, near Nashville. TDOH via Facebook

Tennessee added 1,410 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, resulting in another one-day record.

The state has not disclosed any new clusters of cases, meaning the cases are primarily from community spread of the virus, which is much harder to contain.

The number of new hospitalizations also shot up by 67, which is the most since early May. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is an indicator of how sick people are getting, and a predictor of the jump in fatalities that may be on the horizon.

Active cases jumped by nearly a thousand in one day to 13,114. (This is the total number of cases, minus all the fatalities and everyone no longer considered contagious.)

Tennessee has yet to publicly contemplate reinstating business restrictions, but other states seeing spikes in cases have ordered bars to shut down again and suspended elective procedures at hospitals to preserve capacity.