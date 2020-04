Three more Nashvillians have died from COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the city’s death toll to nine.

Officials extended their condolences Tuesday morning to the families of the three men who died, ages 78, 72, and 62.

Metro has counted 1,075 cases and has 36 people hospitalized.

For the first time, the city sharing a map of cases. About a third of cases are unable to be mapped.