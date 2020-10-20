As Presidential Debate Puts Belmont University In The Spotlight, Students And Alumni Demand Break With Private Prisons

Belmont University is getting a lot of attention as it prepares to host this week's presidential debate. Students and alumni want to shift the focus to the university's relationship with CoreCivic. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News

Hundreds of students and alumni of Belmont University are calling for major changes ahead of the presidential debate on the school’s campus this Thursday.

The group Be Better Belmont wants the private university to divest from CoreCivic, a locally based for-profit prison company.

“We believe the only responsible choice is to divest completely from the prison industrial complex,” the group wrote in a letter of demands to university President Bob Fisher. “We demand an open conversation surrounding the various aspects of Belmont’s relationship to CoreCivic. In addition, we call on Belmont to remove Damon Hininger from the Board of Trustees and refuse any present or future funding provided by CoreCivic.”

Be Better Belmont’s primary concern is the university’s close ties with the private prison company, which has been criticized both locally and nationally for having a business model that profits off of incarceration, as well as for reports of subpar conditions within its facilities, including migrant detention centers and prisons.

CoreCivic facilities in Tennessee account for more than half of COVID-19 cases, though they house just about one-third of state prisoners.

“Now is the time for Belmont University to demonstrate Christian leadership by choosing to extricate itself completely from any kind of relationship with the prison industrial complex,” the group wrote.

The interconnected relationship between the company and the school starts with CoreCivic’s co-founder, Thomas W. Beasley. He created a $2 million endowment for the university’s business school in 2018.

“To ensure that future generations are genuinely able to pursue the ‘American Dream,’ we must remain steadfast in our defense of the free enterprise system,” Beasley said at the time. “My family and I are grateful to Belmont University and the Massey College of Business for embracing this sacred responsibility to train tomorrow’s leaders accordingly.”

The business school that houses the program is named for Jack C. Massey, co-founder of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s largest for-profit hospital chain, and one of the original investors in CoreCivic, originally called Corrections Corporation of America.

The group has also raised concerns about CoreCivic’s support of the Republican Party, a relationship that also runs deep.

Individuals associated with CoreCivic have donated tens of thousands of dollars to GOP candidates this election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan research group.They include President Donald Trump, Tennessee Senate nominee Bill Hagerty, Congressman Mark Green and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Only about 3% of donations — about $2,300 — went to Democratic candidates, CPR reports.

CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger likely accounted for a substantial portion of those donations. Records from CRP show he has a long history of contributions to the Republican Party, dating back to at least 2004. Hininger sits on Belmont’s Board of trust, and many students and alumni want him to step down.

In a letter outlining its list of demands, Be Better Belmont calls on the school to:

Commit to anti-racism in its mission and vision and set clear goals for the future

Acknowledge the university’s past participation in racism and slavery

Define and disclose the university’s investment and endowment practices, including financial holdings of board of members related to for-profit prisons

Ask Damon Hininger to resign from the board, as well as any other members with ties to CoreCivic

Refuse any future donations from CoreCivic and not fund any new initiatives on campus with money donated by groups that profit off of prisons

Prohibit university leaders from investing in for-profit prisons

“We call on Belmont to lead the way as a Christian institution,” Be Better Belmont wrote.

Be Better Belmont plans to hold a demonstration near campus Thursday, before the debate. The group says the university’s president has not responded to a letter of demands and did not attend a virtual town hall earlier this month.

Belmont did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member.