As Tennessee Continues To Reopen, Active COVID-19 Cases Surpass Previous Highs

Gov. Bill Lee visits a temporary COVID-19 testing site at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in late May. courtesy Tennessee Department of Health via Twitter

More people in Tennessee are confirmed to have the coronavirus right now than at any point during the pandemic, according to tracking by WPLN News.

The state has also seen an upward trend in new cases and hospitalizations in recent days. About two dozen additional patients enter a hospital each day, statewide.

While there have been roughly 26,381 coronavirus cases in Tennessee as of Sunday, most people fully recovered weeks ago. So it’s becoming more important to watch the number of cases considered actively contagious. That number number of “active” cases is as high as it’s ever been: 9,159, and it’s been rising for days.

Despite this, the state is continuing to lift restrictions on public gatherings, including issuing guidance late last week for fairs, expos and parades to resume.

According to figures tracked by NPR, the coronavirus is surging in much of the Southeast, where states were among the first to reopen their economies. The hardest hit region of the Northeast is still seeing its rate of growth decline.