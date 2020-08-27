At Republican Convention, Sen. Marsha Blackburn Pushes Against Defunding Police

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, described law enforcement officers as "heroes," attacked Democrats and pushed back on the idea of defunding the police. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

As Republicans across the country celebrated the third day of the party’s convention on Wednesday night, Tennessee’s soon-to-be senior Sen. Marsha Blackburn gave a five-minute speech in which she praised law enforcement and the military.

Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, called them “heroes” and pushed back on the idea of defunding them in a series of attacks on Democrats.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their radical allies try to destroy these heroes because if there are no heroes to inspire us, government can control us,” Blackburn said. “They’d close our churches but the liquor stores and abortion clinics open.”

Blackburn asked viewers to re-elect Trump.

The Republican National Convention continues on Thursday with Memphis resident Alice Marie Johnson is scheduled to speak. Johnson was freed by President Trump after serving more than 20 years in prison for a non-violent drug offense.