Belmont University Says It’s Still Committed To Hosting Presidential Debate

Belmont University President Bob Fisher announced last year it would host a presidential debate — a plan it still hopes to carry out despite the COVID-19 pandemic. WPLN News (File)

Belmont University says it’s still fully committed to hosting a presidential debate in October. That’s after the University of Michigan just backed out for concern of spreading COVID-19.

In a statement, Belmont says it’s “honored” and “excited” to host what’s scheduled to be the third and final debate on Oct. 22, less than two weeks before the election.

“All planning is moving forward with the safety of our campus community, the candidates, campaign staffs, members of the press and all other guests as the top priority,” the university said in a prepared statement.

Belmont hosted its first presidential debate in 2008, the third of four matchups between future President Barack Obama and then Sen. John McCain.